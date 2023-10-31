Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 238.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 239.45 and closed at 238.1. The stock reached a high of 239.9 and a low of 234.95 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization is 76,392.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.5 and the 52-week low is 182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares was 257,042.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.35%
3 Months4.82%
6 Months18.9%
YTD15.12%
1 Year6.24%
31 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹238.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹238.1

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is 238.95, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% and has gained 0.85 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹238.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 257,042 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 238.1.

