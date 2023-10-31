Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹239.45 and closed at ₹238.1. The stock reached a high of ₹239.9 and a low of ₹234.95 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization is ₹76,392.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.5 and the 52-week low is ₹182.45. The BSE volume for Tata Power shares was 257,042.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.35%
|3 Months
|4.82%
|6 Months
|18.9%
|YTD
|15.12%
|1 Year
|6.24%
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹238.95, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.36% and has gained 0.85 points.
