Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at ₹406.9, up 3.23% from yesterday's ₹394.15

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹391.85 and closed at ₹388.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹399 and the low was ₹390.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹125,944.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹433.20 and a 52-week low of ₹182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 797,032 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power closed today at ₹406.9, up 3.23% from yesterday's ₹394.15
Tata Power stock closed at ₹406.9 today, showing a 3.23% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹394.15. The net change in the stock price was ₹12.75.
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|280.0
|2.95
|1.06
|298.95
|164.06
|260416.26
|Adani Power
|560.35
|26.65
|4.99
|589.3
|166.25
|216123.57
|Tata Power
|406.9
|12.75
|3.23
|433.2
|182.45
|130085.6
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1112.0
|86.2
|8.4
|1250.0
|686.9
|124042.79
|NHPC
|90.47
|0.84
|0.94
|115.84
|38.7
|90877.43
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's low price today was ₹398 and the high price was ₹408.9.
Tata Power April futures opened at 400.45 as against previous close of 397.3
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 406.4 with a bid price of 408.4 and an offer price of 408.6. The bid quantity stands at 10125, while the offer quantity is 3375. The open interest for Tata Power is at 83,835,000 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Tata Power Company Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 187.95 and a high of 433.30. This data indicates the fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, with the high representing a peak in the stock price and the low representing a bottom price.
Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹407.1, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹394.15
The Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹407.1, which reflects a 3.29% increase. This corresponds to a net change of ₹12.95 in the stock price.
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹13.3 (+29.76%) & ₹18.2 (+28.17%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹8.9 (-46.55%) & ₹5.45 (-52.19%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|280.5
|3.45
|1.25
|298.95
|164.06
|260881.28
|Adani Power
|560.35
|26.65
|4.99
|589.3
|166.25
|216123.57
|Tata Power
|407.75
|13.6
|3.45
|433.2
|182.45
|130357.34
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1093.65
|67.85
|6.61
|1250.0
|686.9
|121995.86
|NHPC
|90.29
|0.66
|0.74
|115.84
|38.7
|90696.62
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹408.35, up 3.6% from yesterday's ₹394.15
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹408.35, with a percent change of 3.6% and a net change of 14.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
The Tata Power stock's lowest price today was ₹398 and the highest price was ₹408.9.
Tata Power April futures opened at 400.45 as against previous close of 397.3
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 407 with a bid price of 409.4 and an offer price of 409.6. The offer quantity is 13,500 and bid quantity is 6,750. The stock has a high open interest of 83,919,375. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹407.1, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹394.15
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹407.1 with a percent change of 3.29 and a net change of 12.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Click here for Tata Power Key Metrics
Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|391.08
|10 Days
|387.63
|20 Days
|388.99
|50 Days
|380.11
|100 Days
|341.64
|300 Days
|289.29
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹13.45 (+31.22%) & ₹18.5 (+30.28%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹9.0 (-45.95%) & ₹5.45 (-52.19%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹398 and a high of ₹408.6.
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹408.45, up 3.63% from yesterday's ₹394.15
Tata Power stock is currently trading at ₹408.45, with a percent change of 3.63 and a net change of 14.3. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Click here for Tata Power Board Meetings
Tata Power Live Updates
Tata Power April futures opened at 400.45 as against previous close of 397.3
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 406.9 with a bid price of 409.3 and an offer price of 409.45. The bid quantity is 10125 and the offer quantity is 3375. The open interest stands at 84148875. Investors can keep an eye on this stock for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|278.8
|1.75
|0.63
|298.95
|164.06
|259300.19
|Adani Power
|560.35
|26.65
|4.99
|589.3
|166.25
|216123.57
|Tata Power
|407.6
|13.45
|3.41
|433.2
|182.45
|130309.39
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1086.95
|61.15
|5.96
|1250.0
|686.9
|121248.48
|NHPC
|90.4
|0.77
|0.86
|115.84
|38.7
|90807.11
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹406.55, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹394.15
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹406.55 with a 3.15% increase, resulting in a net change of 12.4 points.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock had a low price of ₹398 and a high price of ₹407.1 on the current day.
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹18.2 (+28.17%) & ₹13.35 (+30.24%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹9.75 (-41.44%) & ₹6.05 (-46.93%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Power share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹406.8, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹394.15
The current data shows that Tata Power stock is trading at ₹406.8 with a 3.21% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 12.65.
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|278.4
|1.35
|0.49
|298.95
|164.06
|258928.16
|Adani Power
|560.35
|26.65
|4.99
|589.3
|166.25
|216123.57
|Tata Power
|406.0
|11.85
|3.01
|433.2
|182.45
|129797.87
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1081.8
|56.0
|5.46
|1250.0
|686.9
|120674.0
|NHPC
|90.52
|0.89
|0.99
|115.84
|38.7
|90927.66
Tata Power April futures opened at 400.45 as against previous close of 397.3
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 405.85 with a bid price of 407.85 and an offer price of 408.0. The offer quantity is 43875 and the bid quantity is 3375. The open interest stands at 84408750. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions about trading Tata Power stocks.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹398 and a high of ₹406.8.
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹404.3, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹394.15
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹404.3, with a percent change of 2.58 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.58%, resulting in a net change of 10.15 points.
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹17.1 (+20.42%) & ₹12.6 (+22.93%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹6.4 (-43.86%) & ₹10.5 (-36.94%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|278.7
|1.65
|0.6
|298.95
|164.06
|259207.18
|Adani Power
|560.35
|26.65
|4.99
|589.3
|166.25
|216123.57
|Tata Power
|404.85
|10.7
|2.71
|433.2
|182.45
|129430.22
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1072.5
|46.7
|4.55
|1250.0
|686.9
|119636.59
|NHPC
|90.6
|0.97
|1.08
|115.84
|38.7
|91008.02
Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹403.65, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹394.15
Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹403.65, showing a 2.41% increase. The net change is 9.5 points.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's low price for the day was ₹398, while the high price reached was ₹403.25.
Tata Power April futures opened at 400.45 as against previous close of 397.3
Tata Power's spot price is currently at 401.5 with a bid price of 403.15 and an offer price of 403.45. The bid quantity stands at 13500 while the offer quantity is 3375. The open interest for Tata Power is at 84172500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Power Live Updates
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹402, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹394.15
The Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹402, showing a percent increase of 1.99% and a net change of 7.85.
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.76%
|3 Months
|17.51%
|6 Months
|52.76%
|YTD
|18.68%
|1 Year
|112.51%
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹394.15, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹388.35
Tata Power stock is currently trading at ₹394.15, with a net change of 5.8 and a percent change of 1.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹388.35 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 797032 shares with a closing price of ₹388.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!