Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 406.9, up 3.23% from yesterday's 394.15

25 min read . 06:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 3.23 %. The stock closed at 394.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 391.85 and closed at 388.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 399 and the low was 390.85. The market capitalization stands at 125,944.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 433.20 and a 52-week low of 182.45. The BSE volume for the day was 797,032 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:34 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power closed today at ₹406.9, up 3.23% from yesterday's ₹394.15

Tata Power stock closed at 406.9 today, showing a 3.23% increase from the previous day's closing price of 394.15. The net change in the stock price was 12.75.

01 Apr 2024, 06:18 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India280.02.951.06298.95164.06260416.26
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power406.912.753.23433.2182.45130085.6
Adani Energy Solutions1112.086.28.41250.0686.9124042.79
NHPC90.470.840.94115.8438.790877.43
01 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's low price today was 398 and the high price was 408.9.

01 Apr 2024, 03:20 PM IST Tata Power April futures opened at 400.45 as against previous close of 397.3

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 406.4 with a bid price of 408.4 and an offer price of 408.6. The bid quantity stands at 10125, while the offer quantity is 3375. The open interest for Tata Power is at 83,835,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 03:19 PM IST Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Power Company Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 187.95 and a high of 433.30. This data indicates the fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, with the high representing a peak in the stock price and the low representing a bottom price.

01 Apr 2024, 03:02 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹407.1, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹394.15

The Tata Power stock is currently priced at 407.1, which reflects a 3.29% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 12.95 in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 13.3 (+29.76%) & 18.2 (+28.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 8.9 (-46.55%) & 5.45 (-52.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 02:32 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India280.53.451.25298.95164.06260881.28
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power407.7513.63.45433.2182.45130357.34
Adani Energy Solutions1093.6567.856.611250.0686.9121995.86
NHPC90.290.660.74115.8438.790696.62
01 Apr 2024, 02:20 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹408.35, up 3.6% from yesterday's ₹394.15

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 408.35, with a percent change of 3.6% and a net change of 14.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

01 Apr 2024, 02:13 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock's lowest price today was 398 and the highest price was 408.9.

01 Apr 2024, 02:01 PM IST Tata Power April futures opened at 400.45 as against previous close of 397.3

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 407 with a bid price of 409.4 and an offer price of 409.6. The offer quantity is 13,500 and bid quantity is 6,750. The stock has a high open interest of 83,919,375. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹407.1, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹394.15

The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is 407.1 with a percent change of 3.29 and a net change of 12.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:31 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days391.08
10 Days387.63
20 Days388.99
50 Days380.11
100 Days341.64
300 Days289.29
01 Apr 2024, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 13.45 (+31.22%) & 18.5 (+30.28%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 9.0 (-45.95%) & 5.45 (-52.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 01:13 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 398 and a high of 408.6.

01 Apr 2024, 01:01 PM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹408.45, up 3.63% from yesterday's ₹394.15

Tata Power stock is currently trading at 408.45, with a percent change of 3.63 and a net change of 14.3. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:41 PM IST Tata Power April futures opened at 400.45 as against previous close of 397.3

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 406.9 with a bid price of 409.3 and an offer price of 409.45. The bid quantity is 10125 and the offer quantity is 3375. The open interest stands at 84148875. Investors can keep an eye on this stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.81.750.63298.95164.06259300.19
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power407.613.453.41433.2182.45130309.39
Adani Energy Solutions1086.9561.155.961250.0686.9121248.48
NHPC90.40.770.86115.8438.790807.11
01 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹406.55, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹394.15

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 406.55 with a 3.15% increase, resulting in a net change of 12.4 points.

01 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock had a low price of 398 and a high price of 407.1 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 18.2 (+28.17%) & 13.35 (+30.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 9.75 (-41.44%) & 6.05 (-46.93%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3345
Buy2222
Hold2223
Sell5542
Strong Sell5554
01 Apr 2024, 11:42 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹406.8, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹394.15

The current data shows that Tata Power stock is trading at 406.8 with a 3.21% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 12.65.

01 Apr 2024, 11:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.41.350.49298.95164.06258928.16
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power406.011.853.01433.2182.45129797.87
Adani Energy Solutions1081.856.05.461250.0686.9120674.0
NHPC90.520.890.99115.8438.790927.66
01 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST Tata Power April futures opened at 400.45 as against previous close of 397.3

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 405.85 with a bid price of 407.85 and an offer price of 408.0. The offer quantity is 43875 and the bid quantity is 3375. The open interest stands at 84408750. Investors can track these key data points to make informed decisions about trading Tata Power stocks.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 398 and a high of 406.8.

01 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹404.3, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹394.15

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 404.3, with a percent change of 2.58 and a net change of 10.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.58%, resulting in a net change of 10.15 points.

01 Apr 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 17.1 (+20.42%) & 12.6 (+22.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 6.4 (-43.86%) & 10.5 (-36.94%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.71.650.6298.95164.06259207.18
Adani Power560.3526.654.99589.3166.25216123.57
Tata Power404.8510.72.71433.2182.45129430.22
Adani Energy Solutions1072.546.74.551250.0686.9119636.59
NHPC90.60.971.08115.8438.791008.02
01 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹403.65, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹394.15

Tata Power stock is currently priced at 403.65, showing a 2.41% increase. The net change is 9.5 points.

01 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's low price for the day was 398, while the high price reached was 403.25.

01 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Tata Power April futures opened at 400.45 as against previous close of 397.3

Tata Power's spot price is currently at 401.5 with a bid price of 403.15 and an offer price of 403.45. The bid quantity stands at 13500 while the offer quantity is 3375. The open interest for Tata Power is at 84172500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹402, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹394.15

The Tata Power stock is currently priced at 402, showing a percent increase of 1.99% and a net change of 7.85.

01 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.76%
3 Months17.51%
6 Months52.76%
YTD18.68%
1 Year112.51%
01 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹394.15, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹388.35

Tata Power stock is currently trading at 394.15, with a net change of 5.8 and a percent change of 1.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹388.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power's BSE volume was 797032 shares with a closing price of 388.35.

