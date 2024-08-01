Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹445.75 and closed at ₹444.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹454.95, while the low was ₹445.5. The market capitalization was ₹144956.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹464.3 and a 52-week low of ₹228.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,100,455 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹336.0, 25.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹510.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1100 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹454.95 & ₹445.5 yesterday to end at ₹453.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend