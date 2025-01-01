Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹389.15 and closed slightly higher at ₹390.30. The stock reached a high of ₹395 and a low of ₹385.45, reflecting a day of moderate volatility. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹125,385.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹319.80. The BSE volume for the day was 782,500 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|396.57
|Support 1
|387.07
|Resistance 2
|400.53
|Support 2
|381.53
|Resistance 3
|406.07
|Support 3
|377.57
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 22.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 782 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹395 & ₹385.45 yesterday to end at ₹392.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend