Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2025, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 390.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 389.15 and closed slightly higher at 390.30. The stock reached a high of 395 and a low of 385.45, reflecting a day of moderate volatility. The company's market capitalization stands at 125,385.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 319.80. The BSE volume for the day was 782,500 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1396.57Support 1387.07
Resistance 2400.53Support 2381.53
Resistance 3406.07Support 3377.57
01 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 22.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5556
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
01 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10417 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 782 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹390.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 395 & 385.45 yesterday to end at 392.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

