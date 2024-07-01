Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹440.55 and closed at ₹437.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹444.6, and the low was ₹438.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹140,690.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹464.3, and the 52-week low is ₹216.35. A total of 486,434 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|443.53
|Support 1
|437.38
|Resistance 2
|447.07
|Support 2
|434.77
|Resistance 3
|449.68
|Support 3
|431.23
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 24.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 486 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹444.6 & ₹438.3 yesterday to end at ₹437.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend