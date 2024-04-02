Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹399.65, reached a high of ₹408.9, and closed at ₹394.15. The lowest point for the day was ₹398. The market capitalization stood at ₹130018.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹433.2, while the low is ₹182.45. The BSE trading volume for the day was 813,006 shares.
Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.5
|-0.5
|-0.18
|298.95
|164.06
|259951.23
|Adani Power
|588.35
|28.0
|5.0
|589.3
|166.25
|226923.0
|Tata Power
|408.5
|1.6
|0.39
|433.2
|182.45
|130597.12
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1098.15
|-13.85
|-1.25
|1250.0
|686.9
|122497.83
|NHPC
|92.22
|1.75
|1.93
|115.84
|38.7
|92635.31
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's high price on the current day was ₹412.25 and the low price was ₹406.85.
Tata Power April futures opened at 409.75 as against previous close of 409.3
Tata Power, currently trading at a spot price of 409, has a bid price of 411.55 and an offer price of 411.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 16875 and a bid quantity of 3375. It also has a high open interest of 83345625, indicating strong investor interest.
Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Tata Power Company Ltd's stock had a 52-week low price of 192.05 and a high price of 433.30. This data indicates a significant price range within the past year, showing fluctuations in the stock's value.
Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹408.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹406.9
Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹408.95 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 2.05. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 02 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹13.55 (+2.65%) & ₹9.45 (+1.07%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 02 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹8.0 (-10.11%) & ₹12.6 (-9.35%) respectively.
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹408.3, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹406.9
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹408.3, with a net change of 1.4 and a percent change of 0.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's low price for the day was ₹406.85 and the high price was ₹412.25.
Tata Power April futures opened at 409.75 as against previous close of 409.3
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 409.4 with a bid price of 411.55 and an offer price of 411.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 13,500 and a bid quantity of 3,375. The open interest stands at 83,676,375. Investors can monitor these key data points to make informed decisions regarding trading Tata Power stocks.
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹409.55, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹406.9
Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹409.55, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|391.08
|10 Days
|387.63
|20 Days
|388.99
|50 Days
|380.11
|100 Days
|341.64
|300 Days
|289.64
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹10.3 (+10.16%) & ₹14.55 (+10.23%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.3 (-17.98%) & ₹11.55 (-16.91%) respectively.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's high for the day was ₹412.25 and the low was ₹406.85.
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹410.6, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹406.9
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹410.6, with a net change of 3.7 and a percent change of 0.91. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Tata Power Live Updates
Tata Power April futures opened at 409.75 as against previous close of 409.3
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 409.75 with a bid price of 412.0 and an offer price of 412.15. The offer quantity is 10125 and the bid quantity is 6750. The stock has an open interest of 84010500, indicating a significant level of investor interest and activity in the market.
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹409.85, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹406.9
The current stock price of Tata Power is ₹409.85 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock's low price for the day was ₹406.85, and the high price was ₹412.25.
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹10.05 (+7.49%) & ₹14.35 (+8.71%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹7.75 (-12.92%) & ₹12.15 (-12.59%) respectively.
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹410.5, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹406.9
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is at ₹410.5 with a percent change of 0.88, resulting in a net change of 3.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Tata Power April futures opened at 409.75 as against previous close of 409.3
Tata Power's spot price is at 409.65 with a bid price of 411.75 and an offer price of 411.95. The bid and offer quantities are both at 3375. The stock has a high open interest of 84,186,000, indicating strong investor interest and potential trading activity.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
The Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹406.85 and a high of ₹412.25 on the current day.
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹408.9, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹406.9
Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹408.9 with a percent change of 0.49, resulting in a net change of 2. The stock is showing a slight increase in value.
Top active options for Tata Power
Top active call options for Tata Power at 02 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹9.65 (+3.21%) & ₹13.9 (+5.3%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Power at 02 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹8.15 (-8.43%) & ₹12.9 (-7.19%) respectively.
Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹409.8, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹406.9
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹409.8, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Power stock reached a high of ₹412.25 and a low of ₹406.85 on the current day.
Tata Power April futures opened at 409.75 as against previous close of 409.3
Tata Power's spot price is at 408 with a bid price of 413.5 and an offer price of 413.7. The bid quantity is 13500 and the offer quantity is 6750. The open interest stands at 84084750. Investors can track the stock's performance closely to make informed decisions.
Tata Power Live Updates
Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹410.55, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹406.9
The current data for Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹410.55, with a 0.9% percent change and a net change of 3.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.77%
|3 Months
|20.31%
|6 Months
|55.15%
|YTD
|22.52%
|1 Year
|113.9%
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹406.9, up 3.23% from yesterday's ₹394.15
The Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹406.9, with a percent change of 3.23 and a net change of 12.75. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value.
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹394.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Power had a BSE volume of 813,006 shares with a closing price of ₹394.15.
