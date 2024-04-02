Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 06:17 PM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 406.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 399.65, reached a high of 408.9, and closed at 394.15. The lowest point for the day was 398. The market capitalization stood at 130018.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 433.2, while the low is 182.45. The BSE trading volume for the day was 813,006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India279.5-0.5-0.18298.95164.06259951.23
Adani Power588.3528.05.0589.3166.25226923.0
Tata Power408.51.60.39433.2182.45130597.12
Adani Energy Solutions1098.15-13.85-1.251250.0686.9122497.83
NHPC92.221.751.93115.8438.792635.31
02 Apr 2024, 05:31 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's high price on the current day was 412.25 and the low price was 406.85.

02 Apr 2024, 03:20 PM IST Tata Power April futures opened at 409.75 as against previous close of 409.3

Tata Power, currently trading at a spot price of 409, has a bid price of 411.55 and an offer price of 411.75. The stock has an offer quantity of 16875 and a bid quantity of 3375. It also has a high open interest of 83345625, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:17 PM IST Tata Power Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Power Company Ltd's stock had a 52-week low price of 192.05 and a high price of 433.30. This data indicates a significant price range within the past year, showing fluctuations in the stock's value.

02 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹408.95, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹406.9

Tata Power stock is currently priced at 408.95 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 2.05. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.

02 Apr 2024, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Tata Power

Top active call options for Tata Power at 02 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 420.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 13.55 (+2.65%) & 9.45 (+1.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Power at 02 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 410.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 8.0 (-10.11%) & 12.6 (-9.35%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Click here for Tata Power Key Metrics

02 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days391.08
10 Days387.63
20 Days388.99
50 Days380.11
100 Days341.64
300 Days289.64
Click here for Tata Power AGM

02 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.77%
3 Months20.31%
6 Months55.15%
YTD22.52%
1 Year113.9%
