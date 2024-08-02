Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹454.55 and closed at ₹453.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹466 and the low was ₹454. The market capitalization stood at ₹148,375.59 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹464.3 and the low was at ₹228.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,469,207 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|468.05
|Support 1
|456.85
|Resistance 2
|472.25
|Support 2
|449.85
|Resistance 3
|479.25
|Support 3
|445.65
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹336.0, 27.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹510.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 158.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹466 & ₹454 yesterday to end at ₹464.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend