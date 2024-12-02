Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 414.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 414.5 and closed slightly lower at 414.3. The stock reached a high of 417.25 and a low of 410.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 132,335 crores, Tata Power's 52-week high stands at 494.85, while the 52-week low is 258.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 290,521 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1417.58Support 1410.53
Resistance 2421.07Support 2406.97
Resistance 3424.63Support 3403.48
02 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 471.0, 13.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6654
    Buy5575
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
02 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12643 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 290 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹414.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 417.25 & 410.55 yesterday to end at 414.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.