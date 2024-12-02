Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹414.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹414.3. The stock reached a high of ₹417.25 and a low of ₹410.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹132,335 crores, Tata Power's 52-week high stands at ₹494.85, while the 52-week low is ₹258.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 290,521 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|417.58
|Support 1
|410.53
|Resistance 2
|421.07
|Support 2
|406.97
|Resistance 3
|424.63
|Support 3
|403.48
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹471.0, 13.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 290 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹417.25 & ₹410.55 yesterday to end at ₹414.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.