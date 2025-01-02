Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 02 2025 09:22:31
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 752.80 0.47%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.75 0.00%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 297.70 -0.87%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,226.50 0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 332.25 -0.40%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0 %. The stock closed at 392.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 393 and closed slightly lower at 392.4. The stock reached a high of 394.55 and a low of 389.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 125,369.2 crore, Tata Power's shares traded a volume of 461,683 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 494.85 and 319.8, respectively, indicating significant market activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:18:28 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.03%, currently trading at 392.50. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have appreciated by 18.95%, reaching 392.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.77%
3 Months-12.49%
6 Months-9.57%
YTD-0.01%
1 Year18.95%
02 Jan 2025, 08:49:47 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1394.53Support 1389.63
Resistance 2396.82Support 2387.02
Resistance 3399.43Support 3384.73
02 Jan 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 22.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5556
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
02 Jan 2025, 08:20:44 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9887 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:01:36 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹392.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 394.55 & 389.35 yesterday to end at 392.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue