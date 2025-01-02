Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹393 and closed slightly lower at ₹392.4. The stock reached a high of ₹394.55 and a low of ₹389.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹125,369.2 crore, Tata Power's shares traded a volume of 461,683 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹494.85 and ₹319.8, respectively, indicating significant market activity.
Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.03%, currently trading at ₹392.50. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have appreciated by 18.95%, reaching ₹392.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.77%
|3 Months
|-12.49%
|6 Months
|-9.57%
|YTD
|-0.01%
|1 Year
|18.95%
Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|394.53
|Support 1
|389.63
|Resistance 2
|396.82
|Support 2
|387.02
|Resistance 3
|399.43
|Support 3
|384.73
Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 22.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9887 k
The trading volume yesterday was 50.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.
Tata Power closed at ₹392.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹394.55 & ₹389.35 yesterday to end at ₹392.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend