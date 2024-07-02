Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹440.6 and closed at ₹440.5. The high for the day was ₹441.65, while the low was ₹434.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹139,045.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹464.3 and ₹216.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,016,171 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹436.20. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 96.26% to reach ₹436.20, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.05%
|3 Months
|-0.36%
|6 Months
|31.82%
|YTD
|31.09%
|1 Year
|96.26%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|439.53
|Support 1
|432.78
|Resistance 2
|443.97
|Support 2
|430.47
|Resistance 3
|446.28
|Support 3
|426.03
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 23.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1016 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹441.65 & ₹434.45 yesterday to end at ₹440.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.