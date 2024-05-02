Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 457.7, up 1.91% from yesterday's 449.1

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day saw an open price of ₹451.95 and a close price of ₹448.1. The high for the day was ₹455.2 and the low was ₹448.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹143,502.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹451.5 and the low was ₹199.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,994,794 shares.
The Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹449.3 and a high of ₹459.95 on the current trading day.
An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Tata Power share price closed the day at ₹457.7 - a 1.91% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 462.28 , 466.47 , 472.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 451.58 , 445.07 , 440.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹453.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹458.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹458.12 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|436.29
|10 Days
|434.21
|20 Days
|420.87
|50 Days
|398.34
|100 Days
|370.21
|300 Days
|308.55
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 32.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Tata Power stock's low price for the day was ₹449.3 and the high price was ₹458.25.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The stock price has been moving between 457.62 and 453.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 453.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 457.62.
Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 1.43% to reach ₹455.5, outperforming its peers. Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, while Power Grid Corporation Of India and JSW Energy are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|313.05
|11.4
|3.78
|304.3
|172.54
|291155.4
|Adani Power
|611.8
|-0.75
|-0.12
|647.0
|214.0
|235967.52
|Tata Power
|455.5
|6.4
|1.43
|455.2
|199.35
|145622.98
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1054.5
|-10.15
|-0.95
|1250.0
|686.9
|117628.7
|JSW Energy
|638.3
|8.55
|1.36
|651.55
|240.0
|104715.43
As of 10 AM, the volume of Tata Power traded is 6.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹454.35, down by 1.17%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power touched a high of 457.5 & a low of 453.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.62
|Support 1
|453.47
|Resistance 2
|459.63
|Support 2
|451.33
|Resistance 3
|461.77
|Support 3
|449.32
Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 1.59% to reach ₹456.25, outperforming its peers. While Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, Power Grid Corporation of India and JSW Energy are experiencing growth. The overall market performance is modest, with the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex up by 0.16% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|311.5
|9.85
|3.27
|304.3
|172.54
|289713.81
|Adani Power
|608.55
|-4.0
|-0.65
|647.0
|214.0
|234714.02
|Tata Power
|456.25
|7.15
|1.59
|455.2
|199.35
|145862.75
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1052.15
|-12.5
|-1.17
|1250.0
|686.9
|117366.56
|JSW Energy
|641.05
|11.3
|1.79
|651.55
|240.0
|105166.58
An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Tata Power share price is at ₹453.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹446.43 and ₹453.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹446.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at ₹452.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 123.40% to ₹452.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to reach 22604.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.56%
|3 Months
|11.96%
|6 Months
|87.7%
|YTD
|35.26%
|1 Year
|123.4%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.68
|Support 1
|446.43
|Resistance 2
|458.12
|Support 2
|443.62
|Resistance 3
|460.93
|Support 3
|439.18
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 26.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1994 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹455.2 & ₹448.35 yesterday to end at ₹448.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
