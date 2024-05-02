Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 457.7, up 1.91% from yesterday's 449.1

LIVE UPDATES
28 min read . 05:32 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 449.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day saw an open price of 451.95 and a close price of 448.1. The high for the day was 455.2 and the low was 448.35. The market capitalization stood at 143,502.7 crore. The 52-week high was 451.5 and the low was 199.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,994,794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock reached a low of 449.3 and a high of 459.95 on the current trading day.

02 May 2024, 04:33 PM IST Tata Power share price Live : Futures trading higher by 2.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.79%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

02 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power closed today at ₹457.7, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹449.1

Tata Power share price closed the day at 457.7 - a 1.91% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 462.28 , 466.47 , 472.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 451.58 , 445.07 , 440.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Tata Power Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹457.4, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹449.1

The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 453.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 458.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 458.12 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days436.29
10 Days434.21
20 Days420.87
50 Days398.34
100 Days370.21
300 Days308.55
02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Tata Power share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:14 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 32.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
02 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹457.8, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹449.1

The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 453.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 458.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 458.12 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST Tata Power share price update : Futures trading higher by 2.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.61%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

02 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock's low price for the day was 449.3 and the high price was 458.25.

02 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Tata Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹455.9, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹449.1

The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 453.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 458.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 458.12 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹457.3, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹449.1

The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 453.68 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 458.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 458.12 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 32.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
02 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 1.43% to reach 455.5, outperforming its peers. Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, while Power Grid Corporation Of India and JSW Energy are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India313.0511.43.78304.3172.54291155.4
Adani Power611.8-0.75-0.12647.0214.0235967.52
Tata Power455.56.41.43455.2199.35145622.98
Adani Energy Solutions1054.5-10.15-0.951250.0686.9117628.7
JSW Energy638.38.551.36651.55240.0104715.43
02 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -6.43% lower than yesterday

As of 10 AM, the volume of Tata Power traded is 6.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 454.35, down by 1.17%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power touched a high of 457.5 & a low of 453.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.62Support 1453.47
Resistance 2459.63Support 2451.33
Resistance 3461.77Support 3449.32
02 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 1.59% to reach 456.25, outperforming its peers. While Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions are declining, Power Grid Corporation of India and JSW Energy are experiencing growth. The overall market performance is modest, with the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex up by 0.16% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India311.59.853.27304.3172.54289713.81
Adani Power608.55-4.0-0.65647.0214.0234714.02
Tata Power456.257.151.59455.2199.35145862.75
Adani Energy Solutions1052.15-12.5-1.171250.0686.9117366.56
JSW Energy641.0511.31.79651.55240.0105166.58
02 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.75%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

02 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹453.65, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹449.1

Tata Power share price is at 453.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 446.43 and 453.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 446.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 453.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at 452.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 123.40% to 452.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to reach 22604.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.56%
3 Months11.96%
6 Months87.7%
YTD35.26%
1 Year123.4%
02 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1453.68Support 1446.43
Resistance 2458.12Support 2443.62
Resistance 3460.93Support 3439.18
02 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
02 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19422 k

The trading volume yesterday was 26.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1994 k.

02 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹448.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 455.2 & 448.35 yesterday to end at 448.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

