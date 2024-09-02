Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 430.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 432 and closed at 430.95, with a high of 436 and a low of 431.55. The company's market capitalization stands at 138,853.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 470.85, while the 52-week low is 230.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,022,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 3.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 522.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy5543
    Hold1122
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2345
02 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16542 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 467 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹430.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 436 & 431.55 yesterday to end at 434.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.