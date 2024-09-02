Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹432 and closed at ₹430.95, with a high of ₹436 and a low of ₹431.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹138,853.48 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹470.85, while the 52-week low is ₹230.75. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,022,313 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 3.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 467 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹436 & ₹431.55 yesterday to end at ₹434.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend