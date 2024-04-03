Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares on the rise as investors show confidence

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹407.35, reached a high of ₹412.25, and a low of ₹406.85 before closing at ₹406.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹130529.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹433.2 and ₹182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 598533 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|281.85
|2.35
|0.84
|298.95
|167.85
|262136.86
|Adani Power
|607.1
|18.75
|3.19
|589.3
|185.1
|234154.76
|Tata Power
|412.8
|3.9
|0.95
|433.2
|192.05
|131971.82
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1096.0
|-2.15
|-0.2
|1250.0
|686.9
|122258.0
|NHPC
|92.69
|0.47
|0.51
|115.84
|39.83
|93107.43
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹412.85 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The Tata Power stock reached a high of ₹415.3 and a low of ₹407.25 on the current day.
Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 414.7 with a bid price of 416.5 and an offer price of 416.65. The bid quantity stands at 16875 shares while the offer quantity is 3375 shares. The open interest for Tata Power is 83777625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹414.7, with a percent change of 1.42% and a net change of 5.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.63%
|3 Months
|20.56%
|6 Months
|54.88%
|YTD
|23.08%
|1 Year
|110.78%
The current price of Tata Power stock is ₹408.5 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 598,533 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹406.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!