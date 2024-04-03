Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power shares on the rise as investors show confidence

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 408.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 407.35, reached a high of 412.25, and a low of 406.85 before closing at 406.9. The market capitalization stood at 130529.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 433.2 and 182.45 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Power was 598533 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India281.852.350.84298.95167.85262136.86
Adani Power607.118.753.19589.3185.1234154.76
Tata Power412.83.90.95433.2192.05131971.82
Adani Energy Solutions1096.0-2.15-0.21250.0686.9122258.0
NHPC92.690.470.51115.8439.8393107.43
03 Apr 2024, 10:24 AM IST Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹412.85, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current price of Tata Power stock is 412.85 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 3.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Power stock reached a high of 415.3 and a low of 407.25 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Tata Power April futures opened at 411.1 as against previous close of 411.7

Tata Power is currently trading at a spot price of 414.7 with a bid price of 416.5 and an offer price of 416.65. The bid quantity stands at 16875 shares while the offer quantity is 3375 shares. The open interest for Tata Power is 83777625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹414.7, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current price of Tata Power stock is 414.7, with a percent change of 1.42% and a net change of 5.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.63%
3 Months20.56%
6 Months54.88%
YTD23.08%
1 Year110.78%
03 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹408.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹406.9

The current price of Tata Power stock is 408.5 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹406.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 598,533 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 406.9.

