Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 414.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 413.85 and closed slightly higher at 414.05. The stock reached a high of 418.85 and a low of 412.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 133,085.9 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 258.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 658,644 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.95%, currently trading at 420.10. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have risen by 50.91%, reaching 420.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.01%
3 Months-1.09%
6 Months-8.77%
YTD25.4%
1 Year50.91%
03 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1419.73Support 1412.83
Resistance 2422.77Support 2408.97
Resistance 3426.63Support 3405.93
03 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 471.0, 13.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6654
    Buy5575
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
03 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11441 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 658 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹414.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 418.85 & 412.05 yesterday to end at 416.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.