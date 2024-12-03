Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹413.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹414.05. The stock reached a high of ₹418.85 and a low of ₹412.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹133,085.9 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹258.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 658,644 shares.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.95%, currently trading at ₹420.10. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have risen by 50.91%, reaching ₹420.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.01%
|3 Months
|-1.09%
|6 Months
|-8.77%
|YTD
|25.4%
|1 Year
|50.91%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|419.73
|Support 1
|412.83
|Resistance 2
|422.77
|Support 2
|408.97
|Resistance 3
|426.63
|Support 3
|405.93
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹471.0, 13.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|7
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 658 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹418.85 & ₹412.05 yesterday to end at ₹416.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.