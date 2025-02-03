Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -3.58 %. The stock closed at 368.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 367.35 and closed slightly higher at 368.35. The stock reached a high of 367.35 and a low of 351.60 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 116,470.10 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 338.50, with a trading volume of 231,552 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -43.43% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Power's trading volume is down by 43.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 353.05, reflecting a decrease of 4.15%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a further drop in prices.

03 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 359.23 and 351.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 351.08 and selling near hourly resistance 359.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.35Support 1353.2
Resistance 2358.25Support 2351.95
Resistance 3359.5Support 3350.05
03 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹368.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 367.35 & 351.60 yesterday to end at 355.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

