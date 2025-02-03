Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹367.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹368.35. The stock reached a high of ₹367.35 and a low of ₹351.60 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹116,470.10 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹338.50, with a trading volume of 231,552 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Tata Power's trading volume is down by 43.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹353.05, reflecting a decrease of 4.15%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 359.23 and 351.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 351.08 and selling near hourly resistance 359.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.35
|Support 1
|353.2
|Resistance 2
|358.25
|Support 2
|351.95
|Resistance 3
|359.5
|Support 3
|350.05
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹367.35 & ₹351.60 yesterday to end at ₹355.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend