Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹393 and closed slightly lower at ₹392.4. The stock reached a high of ₹396.9 and a low of ₹387.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹126,375.7 crore, Tata Power's stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and above its 52-week low of ₹319.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 618,699 shares.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 618 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹396.9 & ₹387.5 yesterday to end at ₹395.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend