Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 392.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 393 and closed slightly lower at 392.4. The stock reached a high of 396.9 and a low of 387.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 126,375.7 crore, Tata Power's stock remains below its 52-week high of 494.85 and above its 52-week low of 319.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 618,699 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10136 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 618 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹392.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 396.9 & 387.5 yesterday to end at 395.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.