Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at ₹436, closed at ₹435.15, with a high of ₹436.95 and a low of ₹428.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹138,342.23 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was at ₹216.95. The BSE volume for Tata Power was at 634,366 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 634 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹436.95 & ₹428.15 yesterday to end at ₹435.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.