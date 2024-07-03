Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 435.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power opened at 436, closed at 435.15, with a high of 436.95 and a low of 428.15. The market capitalization stood at 138,342.23 crores. The 52-week high was at 464.3 and the 52-week low was at 216.95. The BSE volume for Tata Power was at 634,366 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12668 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 634 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹435.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 436.95 & 428.15 yesterday to end at 435.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.