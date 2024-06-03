Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

10 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.64 %. The stock closed at 436.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 425.95 and closed at 425.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 438.25, while the low was 425.65. The market capitalization stands at 139644.6 crore. The 52-week high is 464.3 and the low is 211.75. The BSE volume for the day was 938077 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:33:35 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 458.8 & a low of 451.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1458.8Support 1451.2
Resistance 2462.6Support 2447.4
Resistance 3466.4Support 3443.6
03 Jun 2024, 10:10:01 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 4.4% to reach 456, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive growth, with increases of 2.75% and 2.54% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India335.6525.758.31328.35172.54312174.64
Adani Power865.15108.514.34797.55230.95333683.16
Tata Power456.019.24.4464.3211.75145782.83
Adani Energy Solutions1214.491.68.161250.0686.9135465.43
JSW Energy652.039.656.48651.55249.0107007.0
03 Jun 2024, 09:41:15 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.0%; Futures open interest increased by 5.22%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹452.7, up 3.64% from yesterday's ₹436.8

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 441.2 & second resistance of 445.4 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 453.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 453.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:19:58 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 2.78% and is currently trading at 448.95. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have seen a significant gain of 102.86% to 448.95, whereas the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.34%
3 Months15.39%
6 Months58.24%
YTD31.49%
1 Year102.86%
03 Jun 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1441.2Support 1429.1
Resistance 2445.4Support 2421.2
Resistance 3453.3Support 3417.0
03 Jun 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 29.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell5555
03 Jun 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14906 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 938 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:01:20 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹425.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 438.25 & 425.65 yesterday to end at 425.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

