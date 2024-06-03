Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹425.95 and closed at ₹425.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹438.25, while the low was ₹425.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹139644.6 crore. The 52-week high is ₹464.3 and the low is ₹211.75. The BSE volume for the day was 938077 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power touched a high of 458.8 & a low of 451.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|458.8
|Support 1
|451.2
|Resistance 2
|462.6
|Support 2
|447.4
|Resistance 3
|466.4
|Support 3
|443.6
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Tata Power's stock price has increased by 4.4% to reach ₹456, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown positive growth, with increases of 2.75% and 2.54% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|335.65
|25.75
|8.31
|328.35
|172.54
|312174.64
|Adani Power
|865.15
|108.5
|14.34
|797.55
|230.95
|333683.16
|Tata Power
|456.0
|19.2
|4.4
|464.3
|211.75
|145782.83
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1214.4
|91.6
|8.16
|1250.0
|686.9
|135465.43
|JSW Energy
|652.0
|39.65
|6.48
|651.55
|249.0
|107007.0
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹441.2 & second resistance of ₹445.4 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹453.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹453.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 2.78% and is currently trading at ₹448.95. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have seen a significant gain of 102.86% to ₹448.95, whereas the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.34%
|3 Months
|15.39%
|6 Months
|58.24%
|YTD
|31.49%
|1 Year
|102.86%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.2
|Support 1
|429.1
|Resistance 2
|445.4
|Support 2
|421.2
|Resistance 3
|453.3
|Support 3
|417.0
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 29.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 938 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹438.25 & ₹425.65 yesterday to end at ₹425.15. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend