Active Stocks
Fri May 03 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.45 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.10 -1.15%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,547.25 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 -1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 831.55 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 454.6, down -0.68% from yesterday's 457.7
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at ₹454.6, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹457.7

39 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 457.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 450.4 and closed at 449.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 459.95, while the low was 449.3. The market capitalization stood at 146,250.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 455.2, and the 52-week low was 199.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,059,959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:37:04 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Power stock reached a low of 448.65 and a high of 464.30.

03 May 2024, 04:30:43 PM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.97%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.21%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates a weakening bearish trend, possibly leading to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 03:51:56 PM IST

Tata Power share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 513.27% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded by 3 PM has increased by 513.27% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 454.6, showing a decrease of -0.68%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:51:20 PM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power closed today at ₹454.6, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹457.7

Tata Power share price closed the day at 454.6 - a 0.68% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 463.23 , 471.57 , 478.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 447.53 , 440.17 , 431.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:33:51 PM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:10:02 PM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹454.6, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹457.7

Tata Power share price is at 454.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 451.58 and 462.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 451.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:58:55 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days436.29
10 Days434.21
20 Days420.87
50 Days398.34
100 Days370.21
300 Days308.95
03 May 2024, 02:58:51 PM IST

Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:50:05 PM IST

Tata Power share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 430.75% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded until 2 PM is 430.75% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 454.9, up by -0.61%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:37:51 PM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 456.77 and 452.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 452.52 and selling near hourly resistance at 456.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1456.05Support 1449.85
Resistance 2458.55Support 2446.15
Resistance 3462.25Support 3443.65
03 May 2024, 02:12:13 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 31.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
03 May 2024, 02:05:25 PM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹451.45, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹457.7

The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of 451.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 445.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of 445.07 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:47:55 PM IST

Tata Power share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 663.31% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded until 1 PM is 663.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at 450.25, up by -1.63%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:39:50 PM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power reached a peak of 457.35 and a minimum of 453.1 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 453.4 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 451.25 and 449.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1456.77Support 1452.52
Resistance 2459.18Support 2450.68
Resistance 3461.02Support 3448.27
03 May 2024, 01:14:48 PM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.44%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Power indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. It may be advisable for traders to maintain their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:07:03 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock reached a low of 453 and a high of 464.3 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 12:45:08 PM IST

Tata Power share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 820.95% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM has increased by 820.95% compared to yesterday, with the price at 456.5, showing a decrease of -0.26%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:34:26 PM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 460.7 and 454.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 454.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 460.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.3Support 1453.4
Resistance 2459.05Support 2451.25
Resistance 3461.2Support 3449.5
03 May 2024, 12:22:15 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days436.29
10 Days434.21
20 Days420.87
50 Days398.34
100 Days370.21
300 Days308.95
03 May 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:16:39 PM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹453.45, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹457.7

Tata Power share price is at 453.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 451.58 and 462.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 451.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:48:31 AM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 341.82% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is 341.82% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 455.45, showing an increase of -0.49%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:35:17 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power reached a peak of 462.45 and a low of 456.2 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating possible shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1460.7Support 1454.45
Resistance 2464.7Support 2452.2
Resistance 3466.95Support 3448.2
03 May 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power trading at ₹457.2, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹457.7

Tata Power share price is at 457.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 451.58 and 462.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 451.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:12:18 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 0.15% to reach 458.4, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Power Grid Corporation Of India and JSW Energy are declining, whereas Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.1% and -0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India312.85-0.6-0.19317.4172.54290969.39
Adani Power609.31.30.21647.0214.0235003.35
Tata Power458.40.70.15459.95199.35146550.11
Adani Energy Solutions1055.44.70.451250.0686.9117729.1
JSW Energy624.25-14.25-2.23651.55240.0102410.47
03 May 2024, 11:01:41 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 32.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
03 May 2024, 10:47:08 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 35.63% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Tata Power until 10 AM is 35.63% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 458.05, up by 0.08%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:34:40 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power touched a high of 463.6 & a low of 459.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.62Support 1459.77
Resistance 2465.53Support 2457.83
Resistance 3467.47Support 3455.92
03 May 2024, 10:14:54 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:52:52 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 0.98% to reach 462.2, while its industry peers displayed mixed performance. Adani Energy Solutions and JSW Energy saw a decline in their stock prices, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Power experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.54% and Sensex by 0.49%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India315.752.30.73317.4172.54293666.57
Adani Power611.53.50.58647.0214.0235851.88
Tata Power462.24.50.98459.95199.35147764.96
Adani Energy Solutions1050.55-0.15-0.011250.0686.9117188.08
JSW Energy629.95-8.55-1.34651.55240.0103345.58
03 May 2024, 09:40:06 AM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.19%

The increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, which may be favorable for traders holding long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:30:54 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹462.55, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹457.7

The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 462.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 466.47. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 466.47 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 09:22:54 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Tata Power has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at 462.10. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 124.66% to reach 462.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22,766.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.9%
3 Months13.06%
6 Months87.03%
YTD37.84%
1 Year124.66%
03 May 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1462.28Support 1451.58
Resistance 2466.47Support 2445.07
Resistance 3472.98Support 3440.88
03 May 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 32.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
03 May 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19326 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1059 k.

03 May 2024, 08:02:12 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹449.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 459.95 & 449.3 yesterday to end at 449.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue