Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power closed today at 454.6, down -0.68% from yesterday's 457.7

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹450.4 and closed at ₹449.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹459.95, while the low was ₹449.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹146,250.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹455.2, and the 52-week low was ₹199.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,059,959 shares.
Today, Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹448.65 and a high of ₹464.30.
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates a weakening bearish trend, possibly leading to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.
The volume of Tata Power traded by 3 PM has increased by 513.27% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹454.6, showing a decrease of -0.68%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Tata Power share price closed the day at ₹454.6 - a 0.68% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 463.23 , 471.57 , 478.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 447.53 , 440.17 , 431.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Tata Power share price is at ₹454.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹451.58 and ₹462.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹451.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|436.29
|10 Days
|434.21
|20 Days
|420.87
|50 Days
|398.34
|100 Days
|370.21
|300 Days
|308.95
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Tata Power traded until 2 PM is 430.75% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹454.9, up by -0.61%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 456.77 and 452.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 452.52 and selling near hourly resistance at 456.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|456.05
|Support 1
|449.85
|Resistance 2
|458.55
|Support 2
|446.15
|Resistance 3
|462.25
|Support 3
|443.65
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 31.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The current market price of Tata Power has broken the first support of ₹451.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹445.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹445.07 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of Tata Power traded until 1 PM is 663.31% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹450.25, up by -1.63%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Tata Power reached a peak of 457.35 and a minimum of 453.1 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 453.4 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 451.25 and 449.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|456.77
|Support 1
|452.52
|Resistance 2
|459.18
|Support 2
|450.68
|Resistance 3
|461.02
|Support 3
|448.27
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Power indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. It may be advisable for traders to maintain their short positions.
Tata Power stock reached a low of ₹453 and a high of ₹464.3 on the current trading day.
The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM has increased by 820.95% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹456.5, showing a decrease of -0.26%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 460.7 and 454.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 454.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 460.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.3
|Support 1
|453.4
|Resistance 2
|459.05
|Support 2
|451.25
|Resistance 3
|461.2
|Support 3
|449.5
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Power share price is at ₹453.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹451.58 and ₹462.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹451.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is 341.82% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹455.45, showing an increase of -0.49%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Tata Power reached a peak of 462.45 and a low of 456.2 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe, indicating possible shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|460.7
|Support 1
|454.45
|Resistance 2
|464.7
|Support 2
|452.2
|Resistance 3
|466.95
|Support 3
|448.2
Tata Power share price is at ₹457.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹451.58 and ₹462.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹451.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 462.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Tata Power's stock price rose by 0.15% to reach ₹458.4, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Power Grid Corporation Of India and JSW Energy are declining, whereas Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.1% and -0.32% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|312.85
|-0.6
|-0.19
|317.4
|172.54
|290969.39
|Adani Power
|609.3
|1.3
|0.21
|647.0
|214.0
|235003.35
|Tata Power
|458.4
|0.7
|0.15
|459.95
|199.35
|146550.11
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1055.4
|4.7
|0.45
|1250.0
|686.9
|117729.1
|JSW Energy
|624.25
|-14.25
|-2.23
|651.55
|240.0
|102410.47
The trading volume of Tata Power until 10 AM is 35.63% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹458.05, up by 0.08%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Tata Power touched a high of 463.6 & a low of 459.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.62
|Support 1
|459.77
|Resistance 2
|465.53
|Support 2
|457.83
|Resistance 3
|467.47
|Support 3
|455.92
Today, Tata Power's stock price increased by 0.98% to reach ₹462.2, while its industry peers displayed mixed performance. Adani Energy Solutions and JSW Energy saw a decline in their stock prices, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Power experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.54% and Sensex by 0.49%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|315.75
|2.3
|0.73
|317.4
|172.54
|293666.57
|Adani Power
|611.5
|3.5
|0.58
|647.0
|214.0
|235851.88
|Tata Power
|462.2
|4.5
|0.98
|459.95
|199.35
|147764.96
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1050.55
|-0.15
|-0.01
|1250.0
|686.9
|117188.08
|JSW Energy
|629.95
|-8.55
|-1.34
|651.55
|240.0
|103345.58
The increase in futures price and open interest in Tata Power indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, which may be favorable for traders holding long positions.
The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹462.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹466.47. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹466.47 then there can be further positive price movement.
The stock price of Tata Power has increased by 0.96% and is currently trading at ₹462.10. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have surged by 124.66% to reach ₹462.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22,766.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.9%
|3 Months
|13.06%
|6 Months
|87.03%
|YTD
|37.84%
|1 Year
|124.66%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|462.28
|Support 1
|451.58
|Resistance 2
|466.47
|Support 2
|445.07
|Resistance 3
|472.98
|Support 3
|440.88
The trading volume yesterday was 12.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1059 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹459.95 & ₹449.3 yesterday to end at ₹449.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
