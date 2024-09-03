Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹435.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹434.55. The stock reached a high of ₹436.6 and a low of ₹429.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹138,374.18 crore, Tata Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹470.85 and a low of ₹230.75. The BSE volume for the day was 499,614 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|436.93
|Support 1
|429.68
|Resistance 2
|440.47
|Support 2
|425.97
|Resistance 3
|444.18
|Support 3
|422.43
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 3.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 499 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹436.6 & ₹429.5 yesterday to end at ₹433.05. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.