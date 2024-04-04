Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹409.55 and closed at ₹408.9. The high for the day was ₹415.3 and the low was ₹407.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹131,695.92 crore. The 52-week high was ₹433.2 and the 52-week low was ₹192.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,276,399 shares traded.
Tata Power stock is currently trading at ₹418.9, with a net change of 6.75 and a percent change of 1.64. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.68%
|3 Months
|21.88%
|6 Months
|60.63%
|YTD
|24.12%
|1 Year
|112.55%
The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is ₹412.15 with a net change of 3.25 and a percent change of 0.79. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,276,399 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹408.9.
