Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 412.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at 409.55 and closed at 408.9. The high for the day was 415.3 and the low was 407.25. The market capitalization stood at 131,695.92 crore. The 52-week high was 433.2 and the 52-week low was 192.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,276,399 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Power Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹418.9, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹412.15

Tata Power stock is currently trading at 418.9, with a net change of 6.75 and a percent change of 1.64. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.68%
3 Months21.88%
6 Months60.63%
YTD24.12%
1 Year112.55%
04 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹412.15, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current data of Tata Power stock shows that the price is 412.15 with a net change of 3.25 and a percent change of 0.79. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹408.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power had a trading volume of 1,276,399 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 408.9.

