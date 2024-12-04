Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 3.04 %. The stock closed at 416.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 419 and closed slightly lower at 416.15. The stock experienced a high of 430.2 and a low of 417.5, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of 136,936.3 crore, Tata Power's performance remains notable, especially compared to its 52-week high of 494.85 and low of 276.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,100,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11656 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1100 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹416.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 430.2 & 417.5 yesterday to end at 428.8. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

