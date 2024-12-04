Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹419 and closed slightly lower at ₹416.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹430.2 and a low of ₹417.5, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹136,936.3 crore, Tata Power's performance remains notable, especially compared to its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and low of ₹276.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,100,513 shares.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1100 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹430.2 & ₹417.5 yesterday to end at ₹428.8. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend