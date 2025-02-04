Explore
Mon Feb 03 2025 15:41:09
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -3.66 %. The stock closed at 368.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 367.35 and closed slightly higher at 368.35. The stock reached a high of 367.35 and a low of 351.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 116,470.10 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects its position in the market, with a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 338.50. The BSE volume recorded was 368,742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 09:15:12 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 1.28%, currently trading at 359.40. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have decreased by 6.26%, also priced at 359.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.30%, reaching 23,361.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.3%
3 Months-15.82%
6 Months-20.82%
YTD-7.11%
1 Year-6.26%
04 Feb 2025, 08:45:31 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1364.0Support 1348.5
Resistance 2373.25Support 2342.25
Resistance 3379.5Support 3333.0
04 Feb 2025, 08:31:37 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 35.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
04 Feb 2025, 08:17:54 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8035 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:00:36 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹368.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 367.35 & 351.55 yesterday to end at 354.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

