Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹367.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹368.35. The stock reached a high of ₹367.35 and a low of ₹351.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹116,470.10 crore, Tata Power's performance reflects its position in the market, with a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹338.50. The BSE volume recorded was 368,742 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 1.28%, currently trading at ₹359.40. However, over the past year, Tata Power's shares have decreased by 6.26%, also priced at ₹359.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.30%, reaching 23,361.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.3%
|3 Months
|-15.82%
|6 Months
|-20.82%
|YTD
|-7.11%
|1 Year
|-6.26%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.0
|Support 1
|348.5
|Resistance 2
|373.25
|Support 2
|342.25
|Resistance 3
|379.5
|Support 3
|333.0
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 35.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹367.35 & ₹351.55 yesterday to end at ₹354.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend