Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 432.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 433, closed at 432.65, with a high of 435.45 and a low of 430.85 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 138,613.83 crore with a 52-week high of 464.3 and a 52-week low of 216.95. The BSE volume recorded was 1,254,399 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1435.8Support 1431.15
Resistance 2437.95Support 2428.65
Resistance 3440.45Support 3426.5
04 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 333.5, 23.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell7665
    Strong Sell4555
04 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12557 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1254 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹432.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 435.45 & 430.85 yesterday to end at 432.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.