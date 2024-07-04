Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹433, closed at ₹432.65, with a high of ₹435.45 and a low of ₹430.85 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹138,613.83 crore with a 52-week high of ₹464.3 and a 52-week low of ₹216.95. The BSE volume recorded was 1,254,399 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|435.8
|Support 1
|431.15
|Resistance 2
|437.95
|Support 2
|428.65
|Resistance 3
|440.45
|Support 3
|426.5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 23.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1254 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹435.45 & ₹430.85 yesterday to end at ₹432.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.