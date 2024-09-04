Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹434.75 and closed at ₹433.05, experiencing a high of ₹434.75 and a low of ₹431.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹138,613.83 crore, with a BSE volume of 382,517 shares traded. Over the past year, Tata Power's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹470.85 and a 52-week low of ₹230.75.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has fallen by 1.73% today, now trading at ₹426.3, following a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.69% and 0.64%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1883.5
|-13.7
|-0.72
|2173.65
|816.0
|298352.52
|Adani Power
|652.7
|-5.85
|-0.89
|896.75
|289.3
|251742.47
|Tata Power
|426.3
|-7.5
|-1.73
|470.85
|230.75
|136287.76
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1021.0
|-8.2
|-0.8
|1347.9
|686.9
|113891.8
|JSW Energy
|683.45
|-9.4
|-1.36
|752.4
|347.5
|112168.61
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.6%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Power indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹425.95, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹433.8
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹425.95 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹428.67. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 1.49%, currently trading at ₹427.35. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have seen a significant increase of 67.45%, reaching ₹427.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.35%
|3 Months
|-5.18%
|6 Months
|9.54%
|YTD
|30.65%
|1 Year
|67.45%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|435.37
|Support 1
|432.02
|Resistance 2
|436.68
|Support 2
|429.98
|Resistance 3
|438.72
|Support 3
|428.67
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 3.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13388 k
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 382 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹433.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹434.75 & ₹431.35 yesterday to end at ₹433.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend