Wed Sep 04 2024 09:49:46
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 403.15 -0.78%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.15 -0.62%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 526.00 -1.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,080.30 -0.48%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 506.70 -0.46%
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 433.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 434.75 and closed at 433.05, experiencing a high of 434.75 and a low of 431.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 138,613.83 crore, with a BSE volume of 382,517 shares traded. Over the past year, Tata Power's stock has seen a 52-week high of 470.85 and a 52-week low of 230.75.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:52:04 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has fallen by 1.73% today, now trading at 426.3, following a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.69% and 0.64%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1883.5-13.7-0.722173.65816.0298352.52
Adani Power652.7-5.85-0.89896.75289.3251742.47
Tata Power426.3-7.5-1.73470.85230.75136287.76
Adani Energy Solutions1021.0-8.2-0.81347.9686.9113891.8
JSW Energy683.45-9.4-1.36752.4347.5112168.61
04 Sep 2024, 09:41:13 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.6%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Power indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:34:40 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹425.95, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹433.8

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 425.95 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 428.67. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

04 Sep 2024, 09:17:40 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has decreased by 1.49%, currently trading at 427.35. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have seen a significant increase of 67.45%, reaching 427.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.35%
3 Months-5.18%
6 Months9.54%
YTD30.65%
1 Year67.45%
04 Sep 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1435.37Support 1432.02
Resistance 2436.68Support 2429.98
Resistance 3438.72Support 3428.67
04 Sep 2024, 08:33:43 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 3.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 522.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy5543
    Hold1122
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2345
04 Sep 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13388 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 382 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03:28 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹433.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 434.75 & 431.35 yesterday to end at 433.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

