Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹416, reached a high of ₹419.9, and a low of ₹411 before closing at ₹412.15 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹132334.99 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹433.2 and the low was at ₹192.05. The BSE volume for the day was 714188 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.62%
|3 Months
|18.64%
|6 Months
|60.63%
|YTD
|24.67%
|1 Year
|112.8%
05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹414.15, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹412.15
The Tata Power stock is currently priced at ₹414.15, with a 0.49% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2 points.
05 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹412.15 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Power on the BSE had a trading volume of 714188 shares with a closing price of ₹412.15.