Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Tata Power stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 412.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 416, reached a high of 419.9, and a low of 411 before closing at 412.15 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 132334.99 crore. The 52-week high was at 433.2 and the low was at 192.05. The BSE volume for the day was 714188 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.62%
3 Months18.64%
6 Months60.63%
YTD24.67%
1 Year112.8%
05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹414.15, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹412.15

The Tata Power stock is currently priced at 414.15, with a 0.49% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2 points.

05 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹412.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Power on the BSE had a trading volume of 714188 shares with a closing price of 412.15.

