Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.52%
|3 Months
|-7.65%
|6 Months
|18.1%
|YTD
|38.6%
|1 Year
|95.52%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|470.22
|Support 1
|451.57
|Resistance 2
|479.93
|Support 2
|442.63
|Resistance 3
|488.87
|Support 3
|432.92
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹336.0, 27.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹510.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 87.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1334 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹470.85 & ₹452.55 yesterday to end at ₹460.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend