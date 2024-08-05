Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 464.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.52%
3 Months-7.65%
6 Months18.1%
YTD38.6%
1 Year95.52%
05 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1470.22Support 1451.57
Resistance 2479.93Support 2442.63
Resistance 3488.87Support 3432.92
05 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 336.0, 27.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 510.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4433
    Hold2222
    Sell7775
    Strong Sell4445
05 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15371 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 87.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1334 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹464.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 470.85 & 452.55 yesterday to end at 460.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

