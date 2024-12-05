Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹427.3 and closed at ₹428.8, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹432 and a low of ₹424.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹136,009.6 crore, Tata Power's performance remains robust, considering its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹276.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 697,975 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|430.33
|Support 1
|422.63
|Resistance 2
|435.02
|Support 2
|419.62
|Resistance 3
|438.03
|Support 3
|414.93
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹471.0, 10.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 697 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹432 & ₹424.4 yesterday to end at ₹425.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.