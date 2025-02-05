Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹356.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹354.85. The stock reached a high of ₹363.50 and a low of ₹353.75 during the session. Tata Power has a market capitalization of ₹113,402.60 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a 52-week low of ₹338.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 308,214 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹363.50 & ₹353.75 yesterday to end at ₹362.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.