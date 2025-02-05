Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 354.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 356.45 and closed slightly lower at 354.85. The stock reached a high of 363.50 and a low of 353.75 during the session. Tata Power has a market capitalization of 113,402.60 crore, with a 52-week high of 494.85 and a 52-week low of 338.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 308,214 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7977 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹354.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 363.50 & 353.75 yesterday to end at 362.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

