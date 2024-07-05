Explore
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 436.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at 434.15, reached a high of 442.25 and a low of 433.2 before closing at 433.8. The market capitalization stood at 139,476.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 464.3 and 216.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 727,274 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹434.8, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹436.5

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at 434.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 432.28 and 441.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 432.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 441.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:17:08 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has dropped by -0.11% and is currently trading at 436.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have seen a significant increase of 96.77%, reaching 436.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.73%
3 Months-2.31%
6 Months29.13%
YTD31.34%
1 Year96.77%
05 Jul 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1441.28Support 1432.28
Resistance 2446.27Support 2428.27
Resistance 3450.28Support 3423.28
05 Jul 2024, 08:33:22 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 333.5, 23.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 240.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 490.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell7665
    Strong Sell4555
05 Jul 2024, 08:16:39 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11671 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 727 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:04:51 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹433.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 442.25 & 433.2 yesterday to end at 433.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

