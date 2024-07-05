Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹434.15, reached a high of ₹442.25 and a low of ₹433.2 before closing at ₹433.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹139,476.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹464.3 and ₹216.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 727,274 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price is at ₹434.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹432.28 and ₹441.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹432.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 441.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has dropped by -0.11% and is currently trading at ₹436.00. Over the past year, Tata Power shares have seen a significant increase of 96.77%, reaching ₹436.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.73%
|3 Months
|-2.31%
|6 Months
|29.13%
|YTD
|31.34%
|1 Year
|96.77%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|441.28
|Support 1
|432.28
|Resistance 2
|446.27
|Support 2
|428.27
|Resistance 3
|450.28
|Support 3
|423.28
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹333.5, 23.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹490.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 727 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹442.25 & ₹433.2 yesterday to end at ₹433.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend