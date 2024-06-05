Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jun 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 3.64 %. The stock closed at 399.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 417.5 and closed at 399.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 417.5, and the low was 390. The market capitalization stands at 132,467.36 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 464.3 and 214.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,584,811 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 01:37:06 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 420.0 and 411.5 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 411.5 and selling near hourly resistance at 420.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1423.05Support 1415.7
Resistance 2425.7Support 2411.0
Resistance 3430.4Support 3408.35
05 Jun 2024, 01:10:37 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 4.41%; Futures open interest increased by 165.74%

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

05 Jun 2024, 01:00:44 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power stock's price fluctuated between 390 as the low and 418.7 as the high on the current day.

05 Jun 2024, 12:51:51 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -29.37% lower than yesterday

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is down by 29.37% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 414.4, a decrease of 3.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decreases.

05 Jun 2024, 12:40:59 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 421.32 and 403.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 403.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 421.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1420.0Support 1411.5
Resistance 2423.0Support 2406.0
Resistance 3428.5Support 3403.0
05 Jun 2024, 12:25:01 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

05 Jun 2024, 12:22:46 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days437.89
10 Days439.02
20 Days436.12
50 Days420.48
100 Days393.98
300 Days331.69
05 Jun 2024, 12:10:08 PM IST

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹399.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 417.5 & 390 yesterday to end at 399.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

