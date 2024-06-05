Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹417.5 and closed at ₹399.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹417.5, and the low was ₹390. The market capitalization stands at ₹132,467.36 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹464.3 and ₹214.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,584,811 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 420.0 and 411.5 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 411.5 and selling near hourly resistance at 420.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|423.05
|Support 1
|415.7
|Resistance 2
|425.7
|Support 2
|411.0
|Resistance 3
|430.4
|Support 3
|408.35
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Tata Power indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power stock's price fluctuated between ₹390 as the low and ₹418.7 as the high on the current day.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is down by 29.37% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹414.4, a decrease of 3.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decreases.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 421.32 and 403.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 403.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 421.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|420.0
|Support 1
|411.5
|Resistance 2
|423.0
|Support 2
|406.0
|Resistance 3
|428.5
|Support 3
|403.0
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|437.89
|10 Days
|439.02
|20 Days
|436.12
|50 Days
|420.48
|100 Days
|393.98
|300 Days
|331.69
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹417.5 & ₹390 yesterday to end at ₹399.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.