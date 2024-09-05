Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -3.03 %. The stock closed at 433.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 420.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 429.25 and closed at 433.80, with a high of 429.60 and a low of 419.95. The company's market capitalization stood at 134,411.96 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power's stock has reached a 52-week high of 470.85 and a low of 230.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 489,363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1427.68Support 1417.63
Resistance 2433.72Support 2413.62
Resistance 3437.73Support 3407.58
05 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 6.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 522.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy5543
    Hold1122
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2245
05 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13131 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 489 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹433.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 429.6 & 419.95 yesterday to end at 420.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.