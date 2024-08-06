Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -5.56 %. The stock closed at 460.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at 445 and closed at 460.3. The high for the day was 452.6 and the low was 430.3. The market cap stood at 138,901.41 crores. The 52-week high and low were 470.85 and 228.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,724,319 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16366 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1724 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹460.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 452.6 & 430.3 yesterday to end at 434.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

