Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Tata Power's stock opened at ₹445 and closed at ₹460.3. The high for the day was ₹452.6 and the low was ₹430.3. The market cap stood at ₹138,901.41 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹470.85 and ₹228.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,724,319 shares traded.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1724 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹452.6 & ₹430.3 yesterday to end at ₹434.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.