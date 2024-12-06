Hello User
Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 431.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 437.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened and closed at 425.5, with a high of 433.5 and a low of 419.5. The company's market capitalization stands at 137,671.2 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has reached a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 276.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 418,685 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power trading at ₹437.25, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹431.8

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of 433.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 437.67. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 437.67 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.88%, currently trading at 435.60. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have appreciated by 46.47%, reaching 435.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.94%
3 Months2.91%
6 Months-0.16%
YTD29.72%
1 Year46.47%
06 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1433.83Support 1422.83
Resistance 2437.67Support 2415.67
Resistance 3444.83Support 3411.83
06 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 471.0, 9.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell6667
    Strong Sell2222
06 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11397 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹425.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 433.5 & 419.5 yesterday to end at 431.8. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

