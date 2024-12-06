Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened and closed at ₹425.5, with a high of ₹433.5 and a low of ₹419.5. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹137,671.2 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has reached a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹276.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 418,685 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Tata Power has surpassed the first resistance of ₹433.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹437.67. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹437.67 then there can be further positive price movement.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.88%, currently trading at ₹435.60. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have appreciated by 46.47%, reaching ₹435.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.94%
|3 Months
|2.91%
|6 Months
|-0.16%
|YTD
|29.72%
|1 Year
|46.47%
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|433.83
|Support 1
|422.83
|Resistance 2
|437.67
|Support 2
|415.67
|Resistance 3
|444.83
|Support 3
|411.83
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹471.0, 9.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 418 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹433.5 & ₹419.5 yesterday to end at ₹431.8. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend