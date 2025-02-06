Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹369.85 and closed at ₹362.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹375 and a low of ₹363.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹117,029.82 crore, Tata Power's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹338.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 982,875 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|373.3
|Support 1
|360.8
|Resistance 2
|380.4
|Support 2
|355.4
|Resistance 3
|385.8
|Support 3
|348.3
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹456.0, 24.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 104.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 982 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹375 & ₹363.15 yesterday to end at ₹366.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.