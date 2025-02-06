Hello User
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 362.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366.20 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 369.85 and closed at 362.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 375 and a low of 363.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 117,029.82 crore, Tata Power's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 338.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 982,875 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1373.3Support 1360.8
Resistance 2380.4Support 2355.4
Resistance 3385.8Support 3348.3
06 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 456.0, 24.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7666
    Buy4555
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
06 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8541 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 104.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 982 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹362.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 375 & 363.15 yesterday to end at 366.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

