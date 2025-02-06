Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 362.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366.20 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.