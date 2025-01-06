Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹396 and closed slightly lower at ₹395.55. The stock reached a high of ₹402.9 and a low of ₹395 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹126,743.1 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has seen a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹319.8, with a trading volume of 1,564,367 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1564 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹402.9 & ₹395 yesterday to end at ₹396.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend