LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Slides in Trading Today

27 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Livemint

Tata Power stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 454.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Power Stock Price Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at 462.65 and closed at 457.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 464.3, while the low was 448.65. The market capitalization stood at 145260.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were 464.3 and 199.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 927,323 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:52:08 PM IST

Tata Power share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -16.60% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded until 1 PM is 16.60% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 449, reflecting a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded is a significant factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:35:54 PM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 450.17 and 447.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 447.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 450.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1448.7Support 1445.0
Resistance 2450.8Support 2443.4
Resistance 3452.4Support 3441.3
06 May 2024, 01:13:31 PM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.51%; Futures open interest increased by 2.08%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Power indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:03:13 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Power stock reached a high of 459.55 and a low of 442.5 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:52:04 PM IST

Tata Power share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.89% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 14.89% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 447.5, reflecting a decrease of 1.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:35:02 PM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been shifting between 452.23 and 447.48 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about employing rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support of 447.48 and selling near the hourly resistance of 452.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1450.17Support 1447.47
Resistance 2451.78Support 2446.38
Resistance 3452.87Support 3444.77
06 May 2024, 12:27:45 PM IST

Tata Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days447.57
10 Days438.55
20 Days427.56
50 Days401.51
100 Days373.90
300 Days310.84
06 May 2024, 12:21:31 PM IST

06 May 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

Tata Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:17:23 PM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live :Tata Power trading at ₹450.35, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹454.6

Tata Power share price is at 450.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 447.53 and 463.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 447.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:54:49 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -3.90% lower than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is 3.90% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 449, a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price decline.

06 May 2024, 11:35:43 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 456.47 and 442.42 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support at 442.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 456.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1452.23Support 1447.48
Resistance 2454.47Support 2444.97
Resistance 3456.98Support 3442.73
06 May 2024, 11:26:31 AM IST

Tata Power share price update :Tata Power trading at ₹449, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹454.6

Tata Power share price is at 449 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 447.53 and 463.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 447.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:10:44 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Tata Power has dropped by 0.82% today to reach 450.85, in line with its industry counterparts. Similarly, stocks of Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing declines today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.2% and 0.38% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1778.4-19.75-1.12016.0816.0281704.34
Adani Power593.9-10.5-1.74647.0214.0229063.67
Tata Power450.85-3.75-0.82464.3199.35144136.38
Adani Energy Solutions1038.5-22.2-2.091250.0686.9115843.91
JSW Energy618.7-24.0-3.73651.55240.0101499.98
06 May 2024, 10:47:57 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 14.38% higher than yesterday

The volume of Tata Power traded until 10 AM is 14.38% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 447.6, a decrease of -1.54%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:34:42 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Tata Power touched a high of 456.55 & a low of 442.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1456.47Support 1442.42
Resistance 2463.53Support 2435.43
Resistance 3470.52Support 3428.37
06 May 2024, 10:11:07 AM IST

Tata Power Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:55:45 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Tata Power's stock price has dropped by 1.57% to reach 447.45, mirroring the decline seen in other companies in the sector. Peers like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing a decrease in their stock prices today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Green Energy1768.05-30.1-1.672016.0816.0280064.86
Adani Power588.7-15.7-2.6647.0214.0227058.06
Tata Power447.45-7.15-1.57464.3199.35143049.4
Adani Energy Solutions1041.35-19.35-1.821250.0686.9116161.83
JSW Energy616.8-25.9-4.03651.55240.0101188.28
06 May 2024, 09:43:00 AM IST

Tata Power share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.5%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Power, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 09:33:08 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today :Tata Power trading at ₹454, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹454.6

Tata Power share price is at 454 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 447.53 and 463.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 447.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:20:50 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 455.00. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have surged by 123.08% to reach 455.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.4%
3 Months13.83%
6 Months85.92%
YTD36.91%
1 Year123.08%
06 May 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Tata Power share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.23Support 1447.53
Resistance 2471.57Support 2440.17
Resistance 3478.93Support 3431.83
06 May 2024, 08:34:59 AM IST

Tata Power share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 32.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3335
    Buy3322
    Hold2223
    Sell5552
    Strong Sell5554
06 May 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Tata Power share price Today : Tata Power volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19709 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 927 k.

06 May 2024, 08:05:21 AM IST

Tata Power share price Live :Tata Power closed at ₹457.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 464.3 & 448.65 yesterday to end at 457.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

