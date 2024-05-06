Tata Power share price Today Live Updates : Tata Power Stock Slides in Trading Today

Tata Power Share Price Today : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹462.65 and closed at ₹457.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹464.3, while the low was ₹448.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹145260.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹464.3 and ₹199.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 927,323 shares traded.
The volume of Tata Power traded until 1 PM is 16.60% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹449, reflecting a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded is a significant factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 450.17 and 447.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 447.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 450.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|448.7
|Support 1
|445.0
|Resistance 2
|450.8
|Support 2
|443.4
|Resistance 3
|452.4
|Support 3
|441.3
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Tata Power indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Power stock reached a high of ₹459.55 and a low of ₹442.5 on the current day.
The volume of Tata Power traded until 12 AM is 14.89% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹447.5, reflecting a decrease of 1.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been shifting between 452.23 and 447.48 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about employing rangebound trading tactics by purchasing near the hourly support of 447.48 and selling near the hourly resistance of 452.23.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|447.57
|10 Days
|438.55
|20 Days
|427.56
|50 Days
|401.51
|100 Days
|373.90
|300 Days
|310.84
Stocks to buy today: Three energy stocks gave a decisive breakout on Friday — Tata Power, Coal India, and Power Grid Corporation of India
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-or-sell-tata-power-coal-india-and-power-grid-these-three-shares-dip-post-breakout-should-you-buy-11714976890993.html
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Tata Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Tata Power share price is at ₹450.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹447.53 and ₹463.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹447.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Tata Power traded by 11 AM is 3.90% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹449, a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price decline.
The stock price has been moving between the 456.47 and 442.42 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support at 442.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 456.47.
Tata Power share price is at ₹449 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹447.53 and ₹463.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹447.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tata Power has dropped by 0.82% today to reach ₹450.85, in line with its industry counterparts. Similarly, stocks of Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing declines today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.2% and 0.38% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Green Energy
|1778.4
|-19.75
|-1.1
|2016.0
|816.0
|281704.34
|Adani Power
|593.9
|-10.5
|-1.74
|647.0
|214.0
|229063.67
|Tata Power
|450.85
|-3.75
|-0.82
|464.3
|199.35
|144136.38
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1038.5
|-22.2
|-2.09
|1250.0
|686.9
|115843.91
|JSW Energy
|618.7
|-24.0
|-3.73
|651.55
|240.0
|101499.98
The volume of Tata Power traded until 10 AM is 14.38% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹447.6, a decrease of -1.54%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Tata Power touched a high of 456.55 & a low of 442.5 in the previous trading hour.
Today, Tata Power's stock price has dropped by 1.57% to reach ₹447.45, mirroring the decline seen in other companies in the sector. Peers like Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and JSW Energy are also experiencing a decrease in their stock prices today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.33% respectively.
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Tata Power, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Tata Power share price is at ₹454 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹447.53 and ₹463.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹447.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Tata Power has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹455.00. Over the past year, Tata Power's shares have surged by 123.08% to reach ₹455.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.4%
|3 Months
|13.83%
|6 Months
|85.92%
|YTD
|36.91%
|1 Year
|123.08%
The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.23
|Support 1
|447.53
|Resistance 2
|471.57
|Support 2
|440.17
|Resistance 3
|478.93
|Support 3
|431.83
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 32.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 927 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹464.3 & ₹448.65 yesterday to end at ₹457.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
