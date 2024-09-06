Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹421.95 and closed at ₹420.65, experiencing a high of ₹424 and a low of ₹419.30. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹134,348.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹470.85 and a low of ₹230.75. The BSE volume for the day was 789,203 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|423.38
|Support 1
|418.53
|Resistance 2
|426.12
|Support 2
|416.42
|Resistance 3
|428.23
|Support 3
|413.68
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 7.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹522.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 789 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹424 & ₹419.3 yesterday to end at ₹420.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.