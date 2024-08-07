Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹436.15 and closed at ₹434.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹449.1, while the low was ₹433.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹139,572.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹470.85 and ₹228.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 892,517 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|444.58
|Support 1
|429.73
|Resistance 2
|454.42
|Support 2
|424.72
|Resistance 3
|459.43
|Support 3
|414.88
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹336.0, 23.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹240.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹510.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 892 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹449.1 & ₹433.5 yesterday to end at ₹436.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend