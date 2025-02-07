Explore
Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 366.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 365.40 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at 371.20 and closed at 366.20, experiencing a high of 371.80 and a low of 362.55. The company’s market capitalization stands at 116,774.16 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has reached a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 338.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 477,060 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:19:08 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has increased by 1.01%, currently trading at 369.10. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Power shares has decreased by 8.95%, also settling at 369.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months-15.57%
6 Months-18.38%
YTD-9.56%
1 Year-8.95%
07 Feb 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1370.8Support 1361.45
Resistance 2376.0Support 2357.3
Resistance 3380.15Support 3352.1
07 Feb 2025, 08:31:36 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 456.0, 24.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7666
    Buy4555
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
07 Feb 2025, 08:17:22 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8437 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:01:58 AM IST

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹366.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 371.80 & 362.55 yesterday to end at 365.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

