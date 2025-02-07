Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹371.20 and closed at ₹366.20, experiencing a high of ₹371.80 and a low of ₹362.55. The company’s market capitalization stands at ₹116,774.16 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has reached a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹338.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 477,060 shares for the day.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power's share price has increased by 1.01%, currently trading at ₹369.10. However, over the past year, the price of Tata Power shares has decreased by 8.95%, also settling at ₹369.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|-15.57%
|6 Months
|-18.38%
|YTD
|-9.56%
|1 Year
|-8.95%
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|370.8
|Support 1
|361.45
|Resistance 2
|376.0
|Support 2
|357.3
|Resistance 3
|380.15
|Support 3
|352.1
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹456.0, 24.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8437 k
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 477 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹366.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹371.80 & ₹362.55 yesterday to end at ₹365.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.