Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -4.5 %. The stock closed at 396.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened and closed at 396.65, with a daily high of 397 and a low of 377.15. The company's market capitalization stands at 120,991.5 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has reached a 52-week high of 494.85 and a low of 319.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 593,147 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1390.8Support 1370.8
Resistance 2403.9Support 2363.9
Resistance 3410.8Support 3350.8
07 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 26.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 583.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6664
    Buy5556
    Hold1111
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell2222
07 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9742 k

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 593 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: Tata Power closed at ₹396.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 397 & 377.15 yesterday to end at 378.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

