Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened and closed at ₹396.65, with a daily high of ₹397 and a low of ₹377.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹120,991.5 crore. Over the past year, Tata Power has reached a 52-week high of ₹494.85 and a low of ₹319.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 593,147 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|390.8
|Support 1
|370.8
|Resistance 2
|403.9
|Support 2
|363.9
|Resistance 3
|410.8
|Support 3
|350.8
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 26.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹583.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 593 k.
Tata Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹397 & ₹377.15 yesterday to end at ₹378.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend