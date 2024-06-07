Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at ₹430.65 and closed at ₹422.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹438.5 and the low was ₹426.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹137,950.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹464.3 and the 52-week low was ₹214.25. The BSE volume for the day was 837,549 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|438.55
|Support 1
|425.9
|Resistance 2
|444.8
|Support 2
|419.5
|Resistance 3
|451.2
|Support 3
|413.25
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹308.0, 28.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹230.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹471.6
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 837 k.
Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹438.5 & ₹426.05 yesterday to end at ₹422.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.