Tata Power Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 422.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Tata Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Tata Power's stock opened at 430.65 and closed at 422.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 438.5 and the low was 426.05. The market capitalization stood at 137,950.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 464.3 and the 52-week low was 214.25. The BSE volume for the day was 837,549 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Tata Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1438.55Support 1425.9
Resistance 2444.8Support 2419.5
Resistance 3451.2Support 3413.25
07 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 308.0, 28.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 230.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 471.6

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold2222
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell5555
07 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14523 k

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 837 k.

07 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Power Share Price Today Live: Tata Power closed at ₹422.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Tata Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 438.5 & 426.05 yesterday to end at 422.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

